Several regions of Kenya went without power on Friday and Saturday in outages that also left Nairobi international airport in darkness for several hours.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) reported "a system disturbance leading to a loss of bulk power supply to various parts of the country" starting Friday night.

Apart from the capital, with a population of five million, the main cities affected in the East African nation included Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret.

By midday on Saturday, KPLC said power had been restored to most of the regions, but several areas of the capital and Mombasa, the second-largest city, were reportedly still without electricity.

At Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta airport, one of Africa's busiest hubs, the Kenya Airport Authority said a generator serving the main terminals had failed to restart after the outage.

KPLC said the airport supply had returned at 3:00 am (0000 GMT).

No information had been released on how the outage affected flight departure and arrivals.

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen took to X, formerly Twitter, to declare: "There is no excuse worth reporting and there is no reason why our airport is in darkness."