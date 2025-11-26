The Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) says it has engaged the services of town criers to enhance communication and intelligence in the fight against pipeline vandalism and azcrude oil theft in Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo and Abia States.

The PINL official said that their key responsibility would be to enhance communication and intelligence flow around the 215 TNP host communities, adding that their engagement was part of key recommendations by the communities at the last stakeholders meeting.

Speaking at its November stakeholders meeting with host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Bayelsa state, Dr Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations, PINL, also announced that its academic scholarship scheme is 97 per cent completed.

Speaking further, he said that there is an arrangement to partner with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the sensitisation of youths in the region against drug abuse, adding that it is contributing to the menace of pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

The company said the sensitisation would help curb the growing menace of drug abuse and addiction amongst youths in the region, which has led many into actions that threaten peace and productivity in the Eastern Corridor.

He said the decision by the company followed a request by stakeholders at its previous meeting, stressing that the sensitisation will be carried out in conjunction with the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, NDLEA.

He said the training would help to strengthen discipline and patriotism amongst young persons in the region.

“We heard the appeal from our royal fathers regarding drug abuse and youth moral reorientation”, he said, adding that PINL had initiated discussions internally on the launching of a joint awareness campaign with NDLEA to sensitise youths on drug abuse, security ethics, and productive behaviour.

“This initiative will help strengthen discipline, patriotism, and responsible conduct among our young people.

‎”Two town criers per community, one man and one woman, have been officially launched. Their responsibilities include: disseminating verified information, supporting sensitisation efforts, enhancing early-warning intelligence, acting as communication bridges between PINL contractors and community structures, ” Mezeh stated.

Giving the scorecard of its activities in the last month, Mezeh said the company has ensured uninterrupted production on the Eastern Corridor by maintaining zero infractions on the TNP, thus sustaining an increase in crude oil and gas production in the corridor.

He informed the stakeholders that in the month of October to November, Bayelsa State recorded no case of vandalism in its operational areas.

On security, he said pipeline vandalism attempts reduced by over 87% compared to 2022, stressing, “Our surveillance operations and mandate have been extended to cover all oil and gas facilities in the proximity to TNP.

‎

‎”Community-based intelligence increased from 10.5% to 68%, reflecting deeper trust and stronger cooperation with traditional rulers, youth structures, and contractors,” he said.

He attributed the feat to increased stakeholders’ engagement and collaboration between the company, its contractors and the communities.

Mezeh also informed the Bayelsa stakeholders that the Biseni Clan has been fully incorporated into its operations, while some other communities have been submitted to the NNPCL and Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for consideration and approval.

Looking ahead, PINL reiterated its commitment to ensuring adequate protection for the country’s national assets and transparency in all its activities.

“As we advance into the final quarter of 2025, our commitments remain firm to sustain zero pipeline infractions across our corridor, expand youth and women empowerment as strategic drivers of peace and productivity, strengthen collaboration with ONSA, NNPCL, traditional institutions, and security agencies, advocate for the renewal of critical infrastructure, particularly roads affecting operations and upholding transparency and accountability in all projects, from scholarship disbursement to women empowerment, ” Mezeh added.

While lauding the support from the host communities, he solicited further cooperation from the chiefs, youths and women in ensuring that all national assets in the communities are protected.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Ijaw National Congress (INC) Western Zone, His Royal Highness, Chief Theophilus Moses commended the company for its commitment to community development through its corporate social responsibility programmes and job creation.

He pledged the support of the INC in curbing oil theft and vandalism in the Eastern Corridor

“We appreciate the commitment of the management of PINL to our community development. Let us work together to uplift our people, promote progress and ensure prosperity for all.

“We will support PINL in ending pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the Eastern Corridor. INC will continue to collaborate and work together for the sustainability of job creation for our youths, our people in our communities, and of course, those mini-infrastructures as well as your social corporate responsibilities that are impacting so well in our communities will be supported at all times,” he assured.

On his part, Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, called on the government and the oil companies to be deliberate about development in the Niger Delta, insisting that only that would bring lasting peace in the region.

“I want Nigeria to understand that all of what’s going on concerning oil and gas is because there is no deliberate effort to ensure development in the creeks. Those who have the oil do not have sufficient access to the refined product, and that’s the problem. Once that’s adjusted, prices will normalise, and there will be no need for pollution and breaking of pipelines anymore, ” the monarch said.

He saluted the company for helping to restore their environment through its vigorous fight against pipeline vandalism.

Also speaking, the Director General, Bayelsa State Youth Development Centre, Comrade Robert Igali, challenged youths of the state to be development-driven and to maximise the opportunities created by the company, such as the scholarship and empowerment schemes, to better their lives.

In his speech, Engr. Akponine Omojevwe, Head, Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, urged the communities to maintain their collaboration with PINL to sustain its positive rating and to ensure maximum output on the TNP.

“Since their operations are ongoing, from the Project Management Office, we want to plead that the royal fathers, the youth leaders, the CDC chairmen, always give them the maximum support that they need because without the communities and your collaboration with them, they can’t excel, ” Omojevwe appealed.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

