For those who never believe or see anything good in Nigeria, a first-of-its-kind crude oil export terminal that will change the narrative in the oil and gas sector is unfolding in the South-South geo-political zone of the country. One of the major hindrances to Nigeria’s economic growth is the lack of infrastructure that will signpost dynamic development for a better tomorrow. Incidentally, the country is blessed with abundant human and natural resources that are unparalleled in any African country. Yet, infrastructural deficit is taking its toll on the most populous country in Africa. But a remarkable game changer is taking place in a serene environment in Otakikpo, in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. It is refreshing to note that the first indigenous crude oil terminal has been birthed in Otakikpo, with gigantic structures that will herald positive development in the petroleum sector. It is incredible to note that Nigeria, generally ranked as the 16th largest oil producer in the world and Africa’s largest oil producer, did not have its own crude oil terminal until the end of March 2025. Prior to the establishment of a $400 million crude oil terminal by Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) in Otakikpo, Rivers State, Nigeria had been relying on five onshore crude oil terminals built by foreigners, with the capacity to pump 300,000 barrels of oil per day into seaborne export transportation units.

These terminals include the Bonny Terminal, built by Shell Petroleum and now operated by Renaissance Africa Energy Limited; the Qua Iboe Terminal, built by Mobil Producing and now operated by Seplat Energy; the Brass Oil River Terminal, built by Nigerian Agip and now operated by Oando; the Forcados Terminal, built by Shell Petroleum and now operated by Renaissance Africa Energy Limited; and the Escravos Terminal, now operated by Chevron.

These five terminals are the export points of about 50 per cent of Nigerian crude oil condensate. But they were built by multinationals over 50 years ago to receive crude from fields operated by these companies and to export them to foreign markets on their terms and conditions. Interestingly, GEIL’s first indigenous crude oil terminal has now changed the foreign dominance of the terminal system, as the country can now beat its chest and compete favourably in the oil and gas sector in line with the “First Nigeria Policy” being promoted by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

