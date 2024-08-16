The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has intensified its efforts to combat illegal oil refining activities in the Niger Delta region.

In a recent documentary, the company revealed that it has discovered and seized products from 63 illegal refineries in just one week.

Additionally, the NNPC said it has uncovered 19 illegal pipeline connections, further highlighting the scale of the illicit activities in the region.

This crackdown comes as the company faces fresh criticism over the delayed commencement of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State.

Despite multiple postponements, the refinery has failed to begin operations, sparking concerns about the company’s ability to meet Nigeria’s fuel demands.

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPCL had promised to get the refinery up and running this month, however, no sign of the facility kick-starting crude oil refining just yet as the month drags to an end.

In July, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, stated categorically that the refinery would come into operation in early August.

This is after he said in 2019, that the NNPCL would deliver all the country’s four refineries before the end of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“I can confirm to you, Mr Chairman, that by the end of the year, this country will be a net exporter of petroleum products.

“Specific to NNPC refineries, we have spoken to a number of your committees, and it is impossible to have the Kaduna refinery come into operation before December, it will get to December, both Warri and Kaduna, but that of Port Harcourt will commence production early August this year,” Kyari boasted while appearing before the Senate in July.

However, the refinery has yet to commence operations as August hits midpoint today, sparking concerns that this might be another failed promise from the national oil company.

