Nigerian Navy personnel attached to Forward Operating Base Escravos have successfully destroyed five illegal refining sites in the creeks of the Niger Delta as part of the sustained fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and related illicit activities in the region.

The Commanding Officer of the FOB Escravos, Navy Capt. Ikenna Okoloagu, addressing journalists on Tuesday, confirmed the significant operational successes recorded in a series of coordinated operations over the past few days.

Apart from the deactivation of the five illegal refining sites, the naval personnel “seized approximately 13,350 litres of stolen crude oil” from the perpetrators. Captain Okoloagu specified the storage methods, stating, “The products were discovered in 30 dugout pits and three polythene sacks.”

He stressed that these feats, recorded under the ongoing Operation Delta Sanity II, were made possible through credible intelligence and align with the Strategic Directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal), which “emphasises sustained pressure on economic saboteurs.”

Giving specific details, the Commanding Officer noted: “Specifically, on 5 November 2025, operatives acting on actionable intelligence dismantled two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino, Warri South-West LGA, Delta.

The sites contained about 4,000 litres of stolen crude oil stored across 12 dugout pits.”

He continued, “Subsequently, on 14 November 2025, an additional site was dismantled at Obodo Omadino, leading to the recovery of about 3,850 litres of stolen crude oil stored in seven dugout pits and three Polythene sacs.”

Furthermore, Captain Okoloagu added, “Additionally, on 19 November 2025, two sites were also dismantled at Obodo Omadino, leading to the recovery of about 5,200 litres of stolen crude oil stored in 11 dugout pits.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

