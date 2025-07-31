Stakeholders in the Aviation industry on Wednesday expressed divergent views over a proposed bill seeking to relocate the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) from Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Dr. Abubakar Kana, who, during the public hearing held in Abuja, organized by the joint House Committees on Special Duties and Aviation, opposed the proposed legislation.

He urged lawmakers to retain the Bureau under the Ministry, while advocating for a strengthened legal and operational framework to guarantee its functional independence.

“I recommend that the National Assembly and its relevant stakeholders retain the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau within the Federal Ministry of Aviation,” Dr. Kana said.

However, supporting the bill, OSGF Permanent Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs, Engineer Gagare Nadungu, argued that the Presidency, through the SGF, offers a centralized coordination structure better suited to host the Bureau.

He maintained that placing the NSIB under the Presidency would promote broader national oversight and institutional independence.

In the same vein, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr. Onwusoro Maduka, emphasized the need for the Bureau to operate independently, especially in the conduct of accident investigations.

In his remarks, Hon. Kwamoti Laori, who represented the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, described the amendment as a proactive effort to enhance transport safety and align Nigeria’s systems with global standards.

He noted that the House is ready to provide the legislative support necessary to strengthen key sectors of the national economy, adding that aviation, land, and maritime transport collectively form the backbone of any modern, thriving society.

Also speaking, Chairman of the House Committee on Special Duties, Hon. Agbedi Fredrick, described the session as a platform for inclusive governance and constructive dialogue.

“We are here today because we care about the safety of Nigerians—whether in the air, on land, or at sea. We also believe in the value of public input in shaping laws that impact our national infrastructure.

“Your voices—as experts, operators, civil society actors, and concerned citizens are crucial. The success of this process depends on your honest contributions and informed perspectives.”

Sponsor of the bill, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, argued that the Bureau’s current placement under the aviation ministry hampers its effectiveness due to institutional bottlenecks, lack of independence, and poor inter-agency coordination across Nigeria’s transport regulatory ecosystem.

“Globally, leading accident investigation bodies like the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the United States operate as autonomous agencies, reporting directly to the highest levels of government.

“This structure guarantees independence, credibility, and efficiency in accident investigations.”

He listed key challenges confronting the NSIB, including: lack of institutional independence, raising concerns about impartiality and operational autonomy; overlapping mandates with agencies such as the FRSC, NCAA, NIMASA, NIWA and NRC, which operate under different ministries but perform similar accident investigation functions; as well as limited access to high-level decision-making required to resolve inter-agency conflicts and implement safety recommendations.

According to him, the current structure, tied to a single ministry, restricts the Bureau’s autonomy and compromises its credibility.

“International best practices favor independent investigative bodies. Relocating the NSIB to the Presidency would help overcome these structural limitations and empower the Bureau to fulfill its mandate across Nigeria’s multi-modal transport sector,” he noted.