The Federal Government has officially renamed the Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalisation Programme (NIYEEDEP) to Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP).

This was disclosed in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) presented to the press on Thursday, March 6, 2025, following the signing between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Civil Society and Global Development Partners on February 5, 2025.

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, represented the Federal Government, while Comrade Kennedy Iyere, Founding President of Youths Off The Street Initiative (YOTSI), represented the Nigerian Civil Society and Global Development Partners.

According to Comrade Olawande, the name change was necessary to give Nigerian youths a sense of ownership of the strategic economic intervention.

He noted that the programme aims to provide economic platforms and empowerment opportunities for youths to become entrepreneurs, reduce unemployment, and contribute to national development.

As of today, over two million youths have registered for YEIDEP, making it the largest youth economic empowerment programme in Nigeria’s history, he disclosed.

On his part, Comrade Iyere emphasised that YEIDEP is crucial for Nigeria’s economic restoration, national security, and social stability.

He urged local and global stakeholders to support the programme, stating, “For Nigeria’s economic wellbeing, national security, and social stability, it is YEIDEP or nothing.

“The programme’s goal is to empower 20 million youth farmers, food, and agro-allied entrepreneurs within the next two years. Youths can register for YEIDEP by visiting the website.

“The programme is also being partnered by several banks, including Fidelity Bank, Keystone Bank, Union Bank, Lotus Bank, Access Bank, UBA, First Bank, Zenith Bank, Wema Bank, Sterling Bank, and JAIZ Bank, to provide financial support and services to beneficiaries.”

