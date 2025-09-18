The Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) on Wednesday said that the electronic call-up system, popularly referred to as Eto has scheduled over three million truck trips since inception in February 2021.

Speaking during a media parley in Lagos, the Managing Director of TTP, Mr. Jama Onwubuariri stated that TTP Is ready to foray into the West African sub-region space, to collaborate and support regional governments in deploying technology that will make seamless intra-African trade not just a vision, but a reality.

According to Mr. Jama Onwubuariri, “Every single day, about 2,000 trucks move through our Lagos ports and industrial corridors to pick up and drop off consumer and export cargo.

But for over a decade leading up to 2021, this critical artery of trade has been clogged by problems we all know too well: Perennial congestion on the access roads; Inefficient cargo evacuation; Safety lapses, bad roads and substandard trucks; Racketeering and middlemen distorting pricing and processes; abd human interference in what should be seamless, technology-driven operations.

“These inefficiencies come at a heavy price. They increase turnaround time for trucks and cargo, inflate logistic costs, and ultimately hike the prices consumers pay for essential goods.

“It was against this backdrop that Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) introduced the Ètò electronic call-up system in 2021. Our vision was simple: to transparently combine innovative technology, infrastructure and stakeholder collaboration to solve a problem that had become almost “normalised.

“When the then Governor-Elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, called in March 2019 to ask about how our company can solve the Apapa traffic situation, it was difficult to see into the future transformation that this initiative would go on to have on Nigeria’s port efficiency, maritime operations improvement and quality of life for Apapa and Tincan residential and commercial stakeholders.

The decisiveness of the Lagos State Government and the vision of the Nigerian Ports Authority management have been invaluable,” he said.

On how Eto has changed the narrative concerning truck movement in and out of the Lagos Port, the TTP Managing Director explained that: “I am proud to say that Ètò has changed the narrative. Port roads, once infamous for unending gridlock, are now more orderly and predictable.

Access to the ports is no longer based on who you know or how rugged your boys are, but on a pre-set, transparent, technology-enabled process.

“Our achievements speak loudly: Over three million truck trips successfully scheduled through Ètò since inception; Drastic reduction in gridlock and improved truck and cargo turnaround time; Enhanced compliance with Minimum Safety Standards for trucks; Introduction of smarter payment platforms to improve the ease of payments for bookings; Ongoing partnerships with the Nigerian Ports Authority, terminal operators, security agencies, unions, and associations to sustain progress; and continuous upgrades to the Ètò platform—closing loopholes, tightening controls, and enhancing user experience.”

“This is not just about technology; it is about restoring confidence in the possibility that our ports can be efficient and compete favourably with others in the region.”

On regional expansion, Mr. Onwubuariri stated that, “Nigeria is not just the giant, but also the heartbeat of Africa. We have a local proverb: “Use your place to know my place”. A global iteration of this proverb, as it applies to Africa, is that when Nigeria coughs, Africa catches a cold. If you want to check if something is in Africa, just come to Nigeria.

“Recently, I had the privilege of embarking on a strategic trip across the ECOWAS subregion. What I experienced was both sobering and inspiring. From Lagos to Ouagadougou, Abidjan, Monrovia, and other West African routes, the story is similar: heavy reliance on trucking, coupled with bottlenecks at borders, tolls, and highway corridors.

“The traffic management platform TTP has built in Nigeria is not just a national solution. Ètò is a model that would be scaled regionally. Imagine if every ECOWAS country operated a harmonised port truck scheduling, rest stop, and electronic tolling system that supports the multiple currencies used in the region—how much faster goods would move, how much cheaper trade would become, and how much closer we would be to realising the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“TTP stands ready to play in that space, to collaborate with ECOWAS and support regional governments in deploying technology that will make seamless intra-African trade not just a vision, but a reality.”

On improvement to the Etp app, Mr. Onwubuariri stated that the company tocus is threefold.

“Deepening Efficiency at Nigerian Ports – through continuous technology and infrastructure upgrades, smarter data use, and stronger enforcement collaboration;

“Expanding Our Technology Footprint – with E-tags, RFID, and AI-driven compliance systems that will improve traffic control, security, and safety standards;

“And driving regional integration – positioning TTP as a trusted partner to West African governments in harmonising logistics for AfCFTA.

This roadmap is ambitious, but it is necessary if Nigeria is to remain competitive and if West Africa is to unlock its full trade potential,” the TTP MD stated.

