The Kenyan shilling struck another record low on Wednesday as foreign-currency demand from all sectors outpaced tight supply, traders said.

At 1032 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 152.60/80 per U.S. dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 152.50/70.

The shilling has lost 19.2% against the dollar since the start of the year, touching a new all-time low of 152.70/90 on Wednesday, LSEG data showed. (Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexander Winning)