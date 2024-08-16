THE International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Local Oil Companies (LOCs), under the aegis of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), have agreed to follow the recommendations of the ministerial committee established by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development’ Festus Keyamo to review the helicopter landing levies collected by the ministry’s agent, NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited.

This decision was announced on Wednesday in Abuja after a meeting between the oil companies, ministry officials, representatives of NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited, and aviation industry regulators in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

A source familiar with the meeting’s agenda revealed that discussions extensively covered issues related to facilities, building and navigational equipment, and the training of youths already deployed by the IOCs.

The IOCs were also encouraged to allow NAEBI Dynamic Concepts, the government-approved consultant responsible for collecting landing levies for helicopter services, to support their community relations efforts.

The helicopter landing levies are aeronautical revenues applied within the lower airspace, targeting IOCs and LOCs, not airline operators, in line with global conventions and international best practices.

Beyond generating revenue for the government, these levies on oil fields, terminals, platforms, rigs, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units, helipads, airstrips, and aerodromes are also intended to strengthen national security.

Findings show that the amended NAMA Act 2023, particularly Section 8(1)(a), mandates the provision of air traffic services in Nigeria and in any place where Nigeria is responsible for air navigation services. Additionally, Section 8(1)(w) of the amended NAMA Act 1999 empowers NAMA to charge for all services it provides.

Section 16 allows the Agency to appoint, contract, liaise, or cooperate with experts, including specialised agencies, academic, or technical institutes, to assist in carrying out its functions.

A committee member, who spoke under anonymity , indicated that the IOCs and the LOCs were members of the ministerial committee and may have agreed that helicopter landing levies remain.

He cited strong evidence and empirical data supporting the initiative, as detailed in the ministerial committee’s report on the review or concession for the collection of helicopter landing levies by NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited.

Following initial complaints from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), the Minister had temporarily suspended the approval granted to NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited and directed the formation of a Ministerial Committee to address the issues and provide recommendations. This committee included all stakeholders.

There are indications that the levy may be reviewed, or some sort of concession given to IOCs while interested parties eagerly await the Minister’s directive in this regard.

“The IOCs that attended the meeting included: the OPTS – Oil Producers Trade Section; those that attended virtually included Agip, Shell, Total, Mobil, Elf, Chevron, among others.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

