Arab Finance: The Egyptian Ministry of Finance has supported special funds and accounts across the governorates with a sum of EGP 506.5 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated in a statement on August 18th.

The support has helped in disbursing monthly salaries for employees as of July, Maait added.

The ministry aims at ensuring job security and social stability for employees working for special funds and accounts amid the current global economic challenges, he noted.

Moreover, he said that the ministry is keen on improving the work environment for the employees working for the special funds and accounts to boost their efficiency as well as enhance the quality of the services provided to citizens.