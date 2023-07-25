Tunisia - The value of reported investments to the Tunisian Investment Authority "TIA" reached TND 815 million during the first half of 2023, down 36% compared with the same period in 2022, according to the Authority's Statistical Bulletin for June 2023, issued on Monday.

Indeed, 17 projects were reported to the TIA, leading to the creation of 4,354 jobs, which is 21% more in terms of the number of projects and 9% more in terms of jobs than in the same period in 2022.

These projects are broken down into 9 creation projects (53%) with an investment cost of TND 476 million and 2,487 jobs yet to be created, and 8 extension projects (47%) with an investment cost of TND 339 million and 1,867 jobs yet to be created.

The majority of new projects involve two sectors: Manufacturing (72%) and renewable energy (28%).

With regard to the sector breakdown of projects, the TIA pointed out that the industrial sector accounted for the lion's share in terms of reported investments (76%) and employment (85%), knowing that reported investments in this sector saw a 23% increase in June 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

The mechanical and electrical industries (IME) sector attracts 42% of declared investments, followed by the agri-food industries (IAA) (29%).

Agricultural investment is present through 2 major integrated projects with a total investment budget of TND 62 million. These projects will create 119 jobs.

Out of all the reported projects, 6 projects operate under the totally exporting regime with an overall investment of TND 295 million (2,971 jobs) and 11 projects under the regime other than totally exporting with an investment cost of TND 520 million (1,383 jobs).

The number of jobs to be created by projects under the totally export-oriented regime rose by 5% up to June 30, 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

Over 60% of reported investments are in regional development zones



The 17 investment projects reported during the 1st half of 2023 cover 11 governorates.

Over 60% of these investments involve regional development zones, with a budget of TND 371, which will lead to the creation of 1,184 jobs, or 33% of the total number of jobs to be created.

A substantial proportion (+68%) of the reported investments in the regional development zones are in the industrial sector.



Among the investment projects reported to the TIA during the 1st half of 2023, 8 projects involve foreign participation for an investment cost of TND 431.5 million, i.e. 53% of reported investments. They will lead to the creation of 3,004 jobs, i.e. 69% of the jobs to be created.

France is in the lead in terms of the share of investments of more than TND 15 million and with foreign participation during the 1st half of 2023, at 38%.

Projects of national interest account for 41% of the number of reported projects

Projects of national interest account for 41% of the number of reported projects up to June 2023 with an overall investment volume of TND 526 million, i.e. 65% of total reported investments.

They will lead to the creation of 3,440 jobs, i.e. 79% of all jobs.

The industrial sector accounts for the largest share (74%) of reported Projects of National Interest (PIN) investments, followed by the renewable energy sector (23%).



Projects of national interest are those which contribute to the achievement of one of the priorities of the national economy and which meet one of the following criteria: An investment cost higher than or equal to fifty TND 50 million, the creation of at least 500 jobs over a period of three years from the effective date of entry into operation.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).