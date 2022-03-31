DUBAI- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Ken Moelis, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Moelis & Company, a global independent investment bank, at the Ruler's court.

They discussed the investment bank’s plans to extend its reach and capabilities across the region out of its office located in the Dubai International Financial Centre. They also discussed the vast new opportunities for banking and financial companies emerging from the mega development projects being undertaken in the UAE and the rest of the region.

Sheikh Maktoum said Dubai is constantly looking at new ways to enhance the supportive ecosystem, services and infrastructure it offers to global companies in the sector to enable them not only to develop their business in the country but also tap prospects in the fast-growing markets of the extended region and advance innovation.

Ken Moelis said during the meeting that the base provided by Dubai has enabled his company to effectively serve its clients in Middle East and North African (MENA) and expand its regional coverage capabilities.

The New York-headquartered independent investment bank established an office in Dubai in 2011 to provide financial advisory and capital raising services to clients across MENA markets.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.