Abu Dhabi has discussed investment opportunities with asset management firm BlackRock and financial holding company JPMorgan Chase, as the UAE capital seeks to attract global businesses.



Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan, and Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, have met Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.



In his meeting with BlackRock, Al Nahyan highlighted how the UAE capital’s business-friendly environment supports companies, particularly within renewable energy and innovative technological solutions. The two officials also discussed the facilities, incentives and flexible regulatory framework offered by Abu Dhabi to businesses.

In a separate meeting, Sheikh Khaled and JPMorgan talked about areas of “mutual cooperation” in the banking sector, as well as investment opportunities offered by the UAE to international firms.



Sheikh Khaled highlighted the key milestones achieved in diversifying the economy, building a business-friendly legislative ecosystem and laying the foundations for a knowledge-based and innovative economy.

The meetings were also attended by representatives of Mubadala Investment Company and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.



The UAE capital has introduced business-friendly reforms in a bid to attract global businesses that are looking to expand their business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



Last June, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that overall growth in the UAE is expected to reach 6.9% in 2022. It said the economy strengthened in 2022, “benefitting from a rapid and effective COVID response, supportive fiscal measures and the benefits of earlier social and business-friendly reforms."



(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com