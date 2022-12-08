RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched the "Culture & Green Future" initiative, which aims to enhance the role of culture and raise awareness of the centrality of culture in comprehensive and sustainable development and address its various challenges, according to the Saudi Press Agemcy.

The initiative was launched by Saudi Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, in cooperation with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), on the sidelines of the activities of the 23rd session of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers, which was hosted by the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with "ALECSO" today in Riyadh, in the presence of ministers and officials from 20 Arab countries as well as the Arab League, and representatives of international and regional organisations.

The Minister of Culture said in a speech delivered during the conference: "The issue of culture and the green future comes in line with the objectives of the Kingdom Vision 2030. Hence the Kingdom supports collective efforts to enhance knowledge, skills, and practices related to making the cultural sector more sustainable and environmentally friendly."