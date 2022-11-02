ALGIERS: The upcoming COP27 UN climate change conference, taking place in the heart of the Arab world in Egypt, represents another vital opportunity for restoring trust between developed and developing countries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in Algiers on Tuesday, addressing the Summit of the League of Arab States.

The UN chief urged wealthier countries to be at the forefront of action to curb global temperature rise.

“They must reduce their emissions this decade – in line with keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees – and fully pivot to renewable energy. They must finally mobilize US$100 billion annually to support developing countries build resilience,” he said.

Additionally, half of all climate finance must go towards adaptation, and the global community must urgently address climate impacts that are beyond countries’ abilities to adapt.

"I just came from Pakistan, and it broke my heart to see a flooded area that is three times the size of my own country, Portugal," Guterres told the Summit.

He stated that action on ‘loss and damage’ is a moral imperative that must be front and centre at COP27, which opens this weekend in Sharm el-Sheikh.

“It is immoral and unreasonable to expect communities that did nothing to cause global heating to pay the price for climate impacts,” he said.