The Opec Fund for International Development and the organisation Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) are strengthening their cooperation in the field of clean cooking, a key part of Sustainable Development Goal 7.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during their joint "Finance for Clean Cooking" forum in Vienna, both organisations commit to scale-up their support of global and national efforts towards universal access to clean cooking.

Around 2.6 billion people lack access to clean cooking solutions, with the lowest access rates in sub-Saharan Africa. Indoor air pollution from the use of traditional fuels for cooking causes millions of deaths every year.

The estimated cost worldwide from the use of traditional fuels for cooking is $2.4 trillion each year, while finance for clean cooking solutions remains far below the estimated $4.4 billion required annually to ensure universal access by 2030.

Critical component

Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-chair of UN-Energy said: "I'm pleased that through this partnership, SEforALL and Opec Fund will continue to provide support for countries to advance clean cooking as a critical component of their integrated energy plans.

“Through the Energy Compact process, unlocking much-needed finance, and providing data and analysis, we will accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 and ensure a just and inclusive energy transition that leaves no one behind."

Opec Fund Director-General Dr Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: "We are very pleased to expand further our cooperation with SEforALL with the aim to unlock much-needed investments for clean cooking. Innovative planning and finance mechanisms can unleash the significant global potential of clean cooking and provide safer, cleaner and more efficient use of energy resources in households. Going forward, the Opec Fund and SEforALL will scale up our efforts with a joint action plan."

AAID recognised for its clean cooking

The Opec Fund's 2021 Annual Award for Development, which focused on clean cooking solutions, was presented to the African Agency for Integrated Development (AAID) during the event.

The organisation was chosen for its community work in promoting clean cooking technologies, training and advocacy for women and youth in the Kyaka II refugee settlement in Western Uganda.

AAID is working with the local government to lead awareness and training sessions and aims to create a ripple effect to encourage women and youth in the settlement to switch to more efficient, safe and cleaner cooking practices.

Prioritising the energy challenge

Kisembo Asuman, the President of the AAID said: "In Uganda, displaced communities heavily rely on open fires and polluting fuels for cooking. This is not only unhealthy, but also means that our forests are vanishing to support the cooking needs of the refugee settlements.

“We thank the Opec Fund for prioritising the energy challenge in Kyaka II settlement and recognising our efforts to promote the use of clean energy and cooking resources through supplies, training and awareness."

Now in its 15th year, the Opec Fund Annual Award for Development recognises individuals and organisations for their outstanding work in, and contributions to, development.

Previous winners include Earthspark International for scaling-up energy access in Haiti; Vida Duti in recognition of her work in striving for sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services in Ghana; Bangladesh-based BRAC for its support of Rohingya refugees; and the Bolivian Confederation of campesinos, indigenous and native women "Bartolina Sisa".

