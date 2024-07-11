Riyadh – Stride Ventures, a global venture debt firm from India, marked a key milestone in its international strategy by announcing its first $1 million venture debt investment in Maalexi as part of a broader GCC commitment.

The funding will accelerate growth plans and boost operational capabilities for Maalexi's platform facilitating efficient food and agri-trade across borders, according to a press releases.

The move underscores Stride's focus on driving emerging market innovation.

The strategic investment strengthens Stride's role in Dubai's Hub71 ecosystem and underscores its focus on supporting high-growth emerging market companies, like Maalexi which is set to revolutionise the $3 trillion global food trading industry.

Apoorva Sharma, Managing Partner at Stride Ventures, commented: "This investment embodies Stride Ventures' commitment to global expansion by supporting companies that use technology to improve traditional industries. Our strategy is not only forward-thinking but also designed to foster innovation and cultivate synergies across borders."

Azam Pasha, Co-founder and CEO of Maalexi, said: "This debt capital raise from Stride Ventures will significantly enhance our ability to acquire new users and scale our operations, further solidifying our position as a leading digital risk management platform for small and medium enterprises ('SME') engaged in cross-border trade.”

Pasha stated that the funds will be used to implement state-of-the-art technology solutions aimed at enhancing the efficiency of goods movement through local and international warehouses and carriers, significantly reducing key risks in international trade.

He added that this capital injection would serve as a strategic tool, enabling the company to secure additional debt capital to expand operations and bolster food security across the UAE and the broader GCC region.

