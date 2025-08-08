Arab Finance: Indian companies Ferro Genesis and Willow Ferro laid the foundation stone for new industrial projects in East Ismailia’s Tech Valley, with an investment of $40 million for each's first phase, according to a statement.

Ferro Genesis will develop a factory in two phases, along with a third phase awaiting approval, to produce silico-manganese and ferro-silicon from quartz and manganese ore.

For the second project, Willow Ferro will establish a metallurgy plant in two phases, creating 120 direct job opportunities.

The first phase will cover an area of 40,000 square meters, with investments totaling $25 million. The facility will have an annual production capacity of 36,000 tons of silicon manganese products.

During its initial operating phases, the plant will begin manufacturing ferrosilicon and ferrochrome.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, the Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), said these projects boost the authority’s strategy to create integrated development communities supported by industry and logistics activities.

They also align with the state's efforts to develop Sinai, which include the establishment of the New Ismailia City, to which the Tech Valley zone serves as an industrial backbone.

Gamal El-Dien added that Tech Valley adds to the SCZone’s economic tools, including four industrial zones and six seaports that link manufacturing and production areas with target markets.

It is worth highlighting that the Ismailia Public Free Zone has attracted new investments worth $41.6 million from nine Chinese and Turkish companies.

