JAZAN — The Director General of the Jazan Mountains Development Authority, Eng. Dafer Ayed Al-Fahad, received on Tuesday a delegation of the Saudi Coffee Company (SCC) headed by Joseph Reiner, the Board Director, and members of the executive team.



The Director General of the Authority greeted the visitors, presented the achievements of the Authority and discussed the potential areas of collaboration between the Authority and the SCC. The team toured the facilities of the Authority including the nurseries with a total capacity of around 300,000 Arabica coffee seedlings.



Al-Fahad reaffirmed the Authority’s vast experience in the development of the mountainous governorates and providing services to all farmers in the region capitalizing on its expertise gained over the past decades.



Moreover, the Authority is establishing a state-of-the-art “Saudi Coffee Center” in partnership with Saudi Aramco, which is another opportunity where a dedicated academy could be established in the vicinity to ensure the promotion of the Saudi coffee industry globally.



On Sunday, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced the launch of the Saudi Coffee Company to develop sustainable coffee production in the southern Jazan region, home to the world-famous Coffee Arabica.

