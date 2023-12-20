Riyadh – Saudi Arabia-based HRtech Velents Velents has closed its seed investment round in line with its plans to expand its services across the Middle East and Europe.

A15 led the first round along with Nibras Capital, AUC Venture Lab, and some local investors from the Middle East, according to a press release.

The investment will endorse Velents’ objectives to boost user experience and foster business-to-business (B2B) development efforts to solidify its market presence.

Velents is an AI recruiter that can filter candidates' CVs, interview them, and assess their language, skills, and coding capabilities. In this regard, the process sums up a total saving of up to 80% of the hiring cost and increases by 400% the number of interviews annually.

Mohamed Gaber, Co-Founder and CEO of Velents, said: “Closing our seed round to expand in Saudi Arabia to work closely with the ministries and government to match the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals - amidst a challenging macroeconomic climate is not just a milestone; it's a testament to the urgent need and belief in Velents' mission to remove bias from the hiring process.”

Abdulaziz Almuhaydib, Co-Founder and General Manager of Velents, indicated: “The platform is also exploring expansion into sharing its API and expanding with government entities across the Middle East.”

“Velents is in advanced talks with the governments of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar about deploying its AI tools to hire more efficiently,” Almuhaydib continued.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

