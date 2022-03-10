RIYADH: Insider has become the first female-founded startup in Turkey and the Middle East to achieve unicorn status after raising $121 million in a Series D round led by the Qatar Investment Authority.

It is a marketing platform for enterprise marketers that offers customer data through channels and systems to reveal interests, an AI-powered engine that predicts future behavior.

The raised capital will allow the startup to enhance its technology and invest in more marketing activities.

Insider operates in 28 countries and has partnered with some of the largest brands including McDonald’s, Unilever, L’Oreal, and Adidas.

Founded in 2012 by Hande Cilingir, the firm raised its latest capital with participation from investment firms Sequoia, Riverwood Capital, 212, Wamda, Esas Private Equity, and Endeavor Catalyst.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).