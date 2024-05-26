Muscat: On the sidelines of the COMEX 2024 exhibition, a number of companies affiliated with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), signed more than 30 agreements and initiatives with a total value exceeding OMR35 million with leading international companies in this field.

The agreements signed by Omantel, Oman Data Park, Iqaa Group, and OQ with leading international companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, TCS, and Virtusa, vary between establishing data centres and announcing the adoption of cloud solutions, artificial intelligence technologies, and other technologies.

This embodies the vital integrated system of communications and information technology sector, supports emerging technology companies, enhances the localisation of new industries on which the digital economy is based, and serves the investment environment in the Omani technology sector.

Atef bin Saeed Al Siyabi, Head of Information Management at the Oman Investment Authority, confirmed that the Authority and its companies attach great importance to the technology sector, which embodies the lofty vision and government direction towards building and developing a prosperous and sustainable digital economy, and bringing technology and localising it to the targeted local sectors, through a set of programmes, initiatives and plans that contribute to achieving the “Oman 2040” vision and its national targets.

He explained in a statement to Oman News Agency that the agency and its companies are committed to supporting startups and small and medium-sized companies operating in the technology sector through important initiatives and agreements that reflect the agency’s cooperative approach to promoting innovation and growth in the technology sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

It is noteworthy that the agency’s affiliated companies will also sign strategic partnerships and cooperative agreements with a number of government and private institutions and banks on the sidelines of the exhibition for providing digital services and innovative technical solutions.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

