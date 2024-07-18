Muscat – The volume of investments in Buraimi Industrial City in the first six months of 2024 totalled more than RO19mn, with the overall investment volume in the facility reaching RO277mn.

The workforce consisted of 1,674 individuals, including 365 Omanis and 1,309 expatriate workers, achieving Omanisation rate of 22%.

Highlighting significant growth in the number of projects, investments and leased areas, Saeed bin Abdullah al Balushi, Director General of Buraimi Industrial City, informed that the number of investments increased to 362 projects, with an additional 115 third-party projects by mid-2024, taking the total to 477 projects. Leased area in the city expanded to 1,879,101sqm.

During the first half of 2024, 15 projects were set up – covering approximately 87,000sqm – including industrial, commercial and service sectors, reflecting project diversity.

Balushi also spoke about incentives provided by the facility for new contracts signed in 2024, including 100% exemption from rental fees for 24 months and 50% exemption for the subsequent 36 months. These measures aim to support the national economy by generating job opportunities for citizens and enhancing local production, thereby contributing to the overall GDP. ﻿

