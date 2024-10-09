Dutch bank ING has appointed Jonathan Keyes as the new Head of Sustainable Finance for the Middle East region.

Keyes brings more than 14 years of experience in sustainability and corporate responsibility to this newly created role. He has previously held key positions at HSBC, JP Morgan, Environmental Resources Management (ERM) and Arrow Energy, across Australia, Hong Kong and the UAE.

Keyes will lead the bank’s sustainability initiatives, focusing on integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into the client offerings and promoting sustainable finance solutions in the Middle East region.

(Editing by Seban Scaria; editing by Anoop Menon)

seban.scaria@lseg.com