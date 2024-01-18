Cairo – Ezdehar Management, an Egypt-based private equity firm, purchased a minority stake in healthcare startup Yodawy through Ezdehar Mid-Cap Fund II, according to a press release.

The investment, which marks Ezdehar's entry into the health-tech and pharmaceutical retail market, aligns with the company’s strategy to back mid-cap firms undergoing transformative growth.

Ezdehar's primary capital investment in Yodawy will be used to expand the company’s client base and tech-enabled prescription fulfillment capabilities.

It will also solidify its position in the health-tech space as the sole pharmacy benefit management player across the Arab Republic and the region.

Karim Khashaba, CEO of Yodawy, said: "For the last 5 years, we focused on building a healthcare platform that solves fundamental challenges in the sector, and by now, have quietly solidified our position as the leading digital pharma powerhouse in Egypt and the partner of choice for payers and providers.”

“Ezdehar's funding and partnership at this time will be critical for us to continue to drive change and support us in our mission to reduce healthcare costs, facilitate patients' access to services, and improve their overall experience,” Khashaba added.

Founded in 2018, Yodawy is a leading pharmacy benefits management platform that manages the end-to-end prescription life cycle.

Last February, the platform secured $16 million in a Series B funding round that was co-led by the UAE-based venture capital (VC).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).