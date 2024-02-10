ABU DHABI - M42, the global tech-enabled health powerhouse based in Abu Dhabi, is set to revolutionise gut health with the launch of the M42 Microbiome Wellness Programme. This groundbreaking initiative combines advanced DNA sequencing technology with personalised consultations to set new standards for well-being.

The programme is available at Mubadala Health Dubai, emphasising M42's commitment to redefining health and wellness globally. It is set to be launched at other M42 assets such as Healthpoint in the future.

Dr. Pranab Gyawali, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Mubadala Health Dubai, said that optimising the microbiome is a transformative path to overall health. Recent advancements in DNA technology and AI have paved the way for a unique microbiome test using cutting-edge sequencing techniques. This test generates a comprehensive 60-page report, providing valuable insights for personalised recommendations by healthcare professionals.

Describing the microbiome, Dr. Gyawali said, “It's truly a new, exciting frontier that not many people are aware of. In a nutshell, the microbiome comprises the diverse community of bacteria, viruses and fungi residing within the intestine. These microorganisms, along with the metabolites they produce, play a crucial role in various bodily functions such as immunity, digestion and brain functioning. We now recognise the significance of these products in contributing to and enhancing the overall well-being of the body.”

The exclusive programme, featuring the advanced shotgun metagenomic sequencing technology provides quick turnaround times and is licensed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. It offers tailored solutions for diverse health goals, from addressing gut issues to enhancing sports performance, weight management and diabetes management.

Dr. Gyawali focuses on improving the quality of life for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) patients through personalized dietary advice. Beyond digestion and immunity, ongoing research explores links between the microbiome and conditions like autoimmune diseases and neurodegenerative disorders.

The programme holds potential in sports performance by targeting specific gut bacteria that enhance athletic abilities through lactic acid metabolism and muscle recovery promotion.