Cairo – B Investments Holding recently allocated EGP 300 million to EZ International, according to a bourse statement.

The listed company carried out the transaction through its 60%-owned B Pharma, which is an investment vehicle designated to invest in EZ International.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, Egypt’s TSFE Healthcare & Pharma Subfund joined forces with B Investments and El-Ezaby Pharmacy to establish EZ International.

Meanwhile, the parent company’s consolidated net profits after tax amounted to EGP 463.83 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, including minority interest.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).