ABU DHABI - Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, affirmed that the UAE has demonstrated its leadership in the field of climate action and nature conservation. She expressed her aspiration to can inspire even greater action at COP29, which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan on 11th November.

In her statements, she highlighted that COP28, hosted by the UAE, marked a historic milestone in global climate and biodiversity action, largely thanks to the strategic vision and leadership of the UAE. The UAE took bold steps to unite the global community in addressing the intertwined crises of climate change and nature loss.

She explained that the UAE Consensus, forged during COP28, stands as a testament to the nation’s role as a bridge-builder, achieving unprecedented commitments in nature conservation, finance, and inclusivity.

Al Mubarak, in her statements, reflects on the progress made, the UAE’s continued leadership, and the path ahead for ensuring that COP28’s momentum translates into lasting global action.

Al Mubarak stated, “Climate and nature are inherently linked, and COP28 was a landmark moment for reinforcing this relationship at the global level. We saw the integration of climate and biodiversity goals through key agreements like the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.”

She noted that the UAE played a significant role in leading this conversation, including the COP28 Joint Statement on Nature, Climate, and People, which was endorsed by 19 countries and 11 partnerships. A crucial outcome was the universal commitment to zero deforestation by 2030, aligning with global biodiversity goals and enhancing cooperation between the Rio Conventions.

Al Mubarak added, “ The work we've done through COP28 also addressed nature-positive solutions in Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), ensuring that both climate and biodiversity are prioritised in national policies moving forward.”

"The private sector is crucial in mobilizing the scale of resources required for meaningful climate and nature-positive action. During COP28, we witnessed significant progress, with over 300 organisations and businesses aligning with nature-positive goals. This includes major companies and financial institutions committing to transparency and investments in nature-focused projects, many through frameworks like the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), of which I am honored to co-chair," she noted.

At COP28’s Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, $7 billion was formally committed to deliver on climate and biodiversity targets, showcasing the private sector’s ability to drive real-world impact.

Moreover, the private sector’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and regenerative practices, which emerged strongly at COP28, demonstrates that businesses can be leaders in reshaping industries to protect biodiversity and mitigate climate change.

Al Mubarak went on to say, “I am incredibly proud of the tangible progress we made in elevating nature within the global climate agenda. One of the most significant achievements was unlocking $2.6 billion in financing for nature and biodiversity, including the UAE's $100 million pledge to support tropical forests. This included a recent Letter of Intent with Ghana to protect their vital forest ecosystems, with a focus on ensuring that these funds directly benefit local and Indigenous communities.”

She added, “Another milestone was our work with Indigenous Peoples. The UAE Consensus recognised their vital role in climate solutions, and for the first time, Indigenous knowledge and land rights were referenced nine times in the Global Stocktake. We also launched initiatives like the Podong Indigenous Peoples Initiative, aimed at providing 85% of climate funds directly to Indigenous territories and communities, ensuring they are at the forefront of climate action.”

On the gender front, the Gender Responsive Just Transitions Partnership, endorsed by 82 governments, was a major victory. It highlights the intersection of gender, climate action, and social justice, and I'm excited to see its commitments on data, finance, and equal opportunities continue to unfold in future COPs.

Al Mubarak stated that nature finance was one of the pillars of COP28, and they were able to “unlock significant resources for protecting our oceans, mangroves, and freshwater ecosystems. One highlight was the Mangrove Breakthrough, which saw commitments from over 49 governments to conserve and restore 15 million hectares of mangroves by 2030, backed by $4 billion in funding. This is a critical step in safeguarding coastal communities and biodiversity.”

She added, "We also operationalised the Freshwater Challenge, aiming to restore 30% of the world's freshwater ecosystems by 2030. The inclusion of coral reefs and seagrass as critical biodiversity elements was another achievement, with $450 million dedicated to their protection. These ecosystems are not only vital to marine life but also act as natural defenses against climate impacts like rising sea levels and storms."