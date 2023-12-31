The UAE is bidding 2023 farewell, as the year, dubbed the ‘Year of Sustainability' ends with trails blazed with success across a wide range of sectors, both locally and globally.

Sustainability drive

- 28th UN Climate Change Conference's (COP28) culmination in the historic ‘UAE Consensus' on climate change, which was adopted by representatives of 197 countries plus the European Union.

- UAE's launch of the $30 billion ALTÉRRA, the world’s largest private investment climate action vehicle, aimed at raising and mobilising an additional $250 billion to support the global drive to combat climate change.

- Lunch of the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, taking its production capacity to over 2.4 gigawatts (GW).

- Inauguration of the 2GW Al Dhafra Solar PV facility.

- Launch of UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy.



Humanitarian efforts

- Launch of Operation ‘Gallant Knight 2’ and the ‘Bridges of Giving’ campaign to alleviate the suffering of the people of Türkiye and Syria and provide them with aid in the wake of the earthquake that struck on 6th February.

- Launch of ‘Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, which included establishing a Gaza-based field hospital, and three desalination plants in Rafah.

- 1,000 Palestinian cancer patients from the Gaza Strip welcomed to receive treatment in UAE hospitals.

- 1,000 Palestinian children requiring medical care hosted in the UAE, along with their families, in UAE hospitals until they fully recover.

- Launch of ‘Tarahum - for Gaza’ campaign to provide relief aid to the Palestinian people.

- US$20 million contribution by the UAE to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

- Provision of urgent relief aid and search and rescue (SAR) teams to support victims of Storm Daniel in Libya.

- Provision of humanitarian and relief aid to support quake-affected Moroccans.

Legislation

- Issuance of the Federal Law on Sports (UAE Sports Law).

- Issuance of the Federal Law on Mental Health.

- Issuance of a Federal Decree-Law establishing the National Media Office.

- Issuance of a Federal Decree-Law establishing the UAE Accountability Authority.

- Issuance of a Federal Decree-Law establishing the UAE Media Council.

- Issuance of a Federal Decree-Law on regulating media.

- Issuance of a Federal Decree-Law on the Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues.

Decisions and initiatives

- Adoption of the UAE Circular Economy Agenda 2031.

- Launch of the UAE Governments Net Zero 2050 Charter.

- Launch of the Emirates Labour Market Award.

- Launch of the National Agenda for Re-Export Development 2030.

- Establishment of the UAE Ministry of Investment.

- Launch of the National Hydrogen Strategy.

- Announcement of the UAE's ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme.

- Launch of the UAE's new Government Excellence Model (GEM).

- Launch of the ‘Delivery Catalysts’ programme.

Space

- Conclusion of the longest space mission in Arab history (lasting 6 months) by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

- Launch of the development phase of the Sirb satellite programme.

- Announcement of Rashid Rover 2, UAE's second lunar exploration mission.

- Announcement of details of the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA).

Economy

- 3.3% year-on-year growth projected for the UAE economy in 2024, according to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

- Approval of the budget plan 2024-2026 totalling AED192 billion.

- Approval of the 2024 general federal budget 2024, with total revenues estimated at AED65.728 billion, and total expenditures estimated at AED64 billion.

Culture

- 24.8 million students from 46 countries participated in the Arab Reading Challenge 2023.

- Major archaeological discoveries dating back to the Iron Age made in Al Ain, and new evidence found confirming existence of the oldest pearling town on Al Sinniyah Island, Umm Al Qaiwain.

- ‘Harees’ becomes the UAE's 15th element to be inscribed on UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

- Inauguration of Al Shindagha Museum in Dubai.

Global summits and events

- The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Dubai.

- The ITU World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) in Dubai.

- The International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress Abu Dhabi 2023.

- The eighth edition of UNCTAD's World Investment Forum (WIF) in Abu Dhabi.

- ICAO's Third Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) in Dubai.

- The Global Summit of Women 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

- UAE Climate Tech in Abu Dhabi.

- Fortune Global Forum 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

Projects

- Inauguration of Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).

- Inauguration of the UAE National Railway Network.

- Launch of the Abrahamic Family House.

- Commencement of commercial operation of Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

- Opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.