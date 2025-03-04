Tunisia: A small Cabinet meeting dedicated to reviewing the National Strategy for Waste Reduction and Valorisation held on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Kamel Madouri approved a series of key decisions.

These include the implementation of structured projects under the 2026-2030 development plan, the enhancement of international partnerships and cooperation, and the strengthening of the legislative framework in related fields, according to a statement released by the Prime Ministry.

With regard to the implementation of major projects during the 2026-2030 development plan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, regional and local authorities, and the involvement of the private sector, the meeting approved the construction of household waste treatment and valorisation units in Sfax, Djerba, Siliana, Mahdia and Gafsa. Additionally, green centers for waste reception and sorting will be created in municipalities, along with biogas production units through anaerobic digestion and organic waste composting facilities.

The meeting also decided to implement five projects for the collection and valorisation of biogas from controlled landfills, similar to the project completed in Sousse. Priority will be given to injecting the produced biogas into the public gas network to enhance efficiency.

Furthermore, five units for the treatment and valorisation of construction and demolition waste will be established, alongside the issuance of regulatory text mandating the use of a specific percentage of recycled materials in road construction, building projects, agricultural pathways, and the production of construction materials.

The Meeting emphasised the importance of international partnerships and cooperation to leverage available mechanisms and programmes in the fields of environment and climate change. This includes support from UN funds for clean production, green cities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and adapting to climate change.

The meeting ordered the preparation of an investor guide for waste management by private companies, in collaboration with the General Authority for Public-Private Partnerships and the Ministry of Interior. Additionally, legislation will be updated to further encourage the circular economy, including tax incentives for companies committed to recycling and the use of sustainable materials. A decision on waste valorization and energy conversion was also approved.

The Cabinet also ordered the expedited issuance of the Decree amending Government Decree No. 32 of 2020 dated January 16, 2020 on regulating the types of plastic bags whose production, supply, distribution and possession are prohibited on the internal market, and expediting the provision of hospitals and health facilities with the necessary equipment to sterilise medical waste before its final treatment and valorisation in order to achieve efficiency, speed and cost control.

The meeting endorsed support for the Tunis International Center for Environmental Technology to enhance scientific and technical knowledge in waste management and valorization, transfer the latest technologies, and launch interactive digital applications to raise public awareness about sorting sites and available green points. It also emphasized the development of professions related to waste management and valorization and the promotion of environmental knowledge and technologies, particularly in the social and solidarity economy.

It decided to expand the environmental footprint programme to all schools and provide necessary funding to support environmental education and culture. It also called on all ministries to engage in efforts to reduce pollution and valorize various types of waste.

At the beginning of the session, Prime Minister Madouri highlighted the importance of adopting an innovative and renewed approach to establish a comprehensive and implementable national strategy for waste reduction and valorization.

He stressed the need for all stakeholders to commit to this strategy and ensure the necessary financial resources are allocated.

Madouri underscored the necessity of developing the legal framework to accommodate various advancements, particularly the inclusion of commitments to waste reduction, reuse, recycling, and valorization.

He also called for the establishment of extended producer responsibility within legal texts and the definition of appropriate penalties to deter environmental violations. Additionally, he stressed the importance of setting standards for materials derived from waste treatment and valorisation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of improving the governance of the waste treatment and valorization sector, enhancing the institutional performance of public structures involved, and ensuring effective coordination between regional and local stakeholders.

Madouri stressed the need to ensure sustainable financing for integrated waste management and valorisation by creating an incentive framework to boost investment in waste reduction and valorisation.

This includes the establishment of an environmental tax system and transitioning from waste management to a circular economy approach.

He also emphasised the importance of integrating the national strategy into regional programmes and plans aimed at waste reduction and valorisation, promoting ecological consumption and product design, and fostering citizen participation and awareness through an environmental citizenship charter.

The Minister of Environment presented an overview of the main environmental challenges, indicators for household, industrial, medical, and construction waste management, and the various axes and objectives of the National Strategy for Waste Reduction and Valorisation. He also reviewed several exemplary comparative experiences.

It is worth noting that the second meeting of the Major Projects Committee, held on January 22, 2025, focused on projects related to the environmental sector, pollution removal, household and similar waste management, and the completion and refinement of sanitation facilities.

Additionally, a small cabinet meeting on the governance and efficiency of the sanitation and environmental care sector, and the institutionalisation of coordination among various stakeholders, was held on January 6, 2025.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).