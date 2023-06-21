AMMAN — Regional and international partnerships are vital to identify opportunities and match resources and efficiencies to reach energy transition through relying on renewable energy, Energy Ministry Secretary-General Amani Azzam said on Monday.

During a "Green Hydrogen Certification" workshop, Azzam said that climate and energy crises are challenges that make energy transition towards a clean, diversified and safe energy supply a top priority for governments around the world, according to a ministry statement.

She also referred to the support and cooperation between the ministry and the German government represented by the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ) in implementing the international project PtX-Hub, which involves producing fuel and carbon-free chemicals using renewable electricity.

The workshop, organised by the Jordanian-German Energy Partnership Project, aims to provide insights into the regulatory framework for accounting for greenhouse gas emissions and the sustainability of producing green hydrogen and PTX products.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

