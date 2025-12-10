Green energy has slashed carbon emissions and boosted efficiency at Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province this year.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), with nearly 240 foreign trade routes, Qingdao Port connects over 700 ports in more than 180 countries and regions worldwide.

Since the beginning of this year, Qingdao Port has integrated solar and wind power generation and energy storage systems, with its photovoltaic projects producing around 25 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

Nearly 80 per cent of Qingdao Port's operational vehicles use new energy, and clean energy accounts for 69 per cent of the port's total energy consumption.

Such green measures can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 20,000 tonnes each year.

China's first hydrogen-powered tugboat began operation at Qingdao Port in June.

Powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and a liquid-cooled lithium battery, the vessel is expected to reduce annual carbon emissions by over 1,500 tonnes.

