Having developed the GCC region’s first-ever Sustainable Construction Code, the Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) - a subsidiary of Qatari Diar Real estate Investment Company - has signed an agreement with the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) for integrating the code into the wider Gulf Building Code.

The Gulf Building Code, endorsed by the Ministries of Municipalities and Urban Planning in GCC, serves as a comprehensive framework guiding building and construction practices across the region.

The newly-developed Sustainable Construction Code, created by experts at GORD - headquartered at Qatar Science &Technology Park- draws on the success of its flagship Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), developed as the first performance-based green buildings rating system in Mena region, will significantly contribute to the Gulf's transition to more sustainable urban landscapes.

The agreement for the code was formalised by Dr Yousef Bin Mohammed Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, and Engineer Nawaf bin Ibrahim Al Hamad Al Mana, the President of GSO, at GSO headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Sustainable Construction Code serves as a vital intergovernmental tool, aiming to promote sustainable practices across a broad spectrum.

It establishes a baseline set of green building criteria for a diverse range of construction projects, addressing various facets of sustainability.

Initially conceived in 2010, the project was entrusted to GORD, leveraging its extensive expertise and leadership in the sustainability domain.

Speaking on the document, Dr Alhorr said: "We take immense pride in GORD’s instrumental contribution to the Gulf Building Code by developing the first unified Sustainable Construction Code for the region. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing sustainability and promoting a more environmentally conscious future for the Gulf nations."

"The Code is designed to ensure wider accessibility and adoption, ultimately promoting the creation of sustainable urban landscapes throughout the region. At the same time, it serves as a starting point toward a holistic green building framework in the future, where sustainability becomes deeply integrated into every facet of the regional building and construction industry," he stated.

Engineer Al Mana said: "Green buildings play a crucial role in helping the GCC region achieve its climate goals by significantly reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions and resource use. To this end, the Sustainable Construction Code represents GCC countries’ vision for a greener, more sustainable future."

"We are certain that this unified framework will pave the way for a region-wide transformation of the construction industry, where sustainability is not just an option, but an integral part of every project," he noted.

Covering over 115 pages, the Sustainable Construction Code offers a multifaceted approach with the flexibility of both prescriptive and performance-based assessments.

While its core principles are derived from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) green building framework, Sustainable Construction Code represents a simplified version with reduced requirements.

The 55 criteria are narrowed down to 22, each representing key performance indicators (KPI’s) for sustainable buildings. This deliberate simplification ensures ease of adoption and enforceability across all Gulf countries.

The Code is designed to be accessible to a broad audience, reducing the need for specialized expertise and complex simulations.

According to GORD, the Code is structured into six core chapters.

These chapters cover various aspects of sustainable construction, including guidelines for efficient land utilization and infrastructure planning in Site Planning and Use; recommendations for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials in Material Selection; strategies to optimise energy usage within buildings and promote energy efficiency in Energy Conservation and Efficiency; guidelines for water resource conservation and efficient water use in Water Conservation and Efficiency; a focus on ensuring healthy and comfortable indoor environments in Indoor Environmental Quality and an emphasis on preserving cultural and historical aspects in building design and construction in Heritage and Cultural Identity.

As the GCC endeavors to transition towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future, the Sustainable Construction Code represents a pivotal element in these efforts, shaping the future of construction in the region.

At the same time, it underscores the commitment of the GORD and GSO to promote sustainability, advance regional development, and secure a more sustainable future for the Gulf region, it added.

-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).