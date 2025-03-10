Egypt - Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, met with representatives of UGOA Company to explore potential collaboration in enhancing the integrated waste management system.

The discussion focused on implementing innovative and sustainable solutions that support environmental and economic development.

During the meeting, UGOA representatives presented their executive plan to bolster the ministry’s efforts in advancing waste management across all governorates. They outlined their vision for supporting state infrastructure projects, promoting sustainable resource management, and expanding investment opportunities in this growing sector.

Key topics included the implementation of Waste Law 202 of 2020, providing technical support and consultancy for waste recycling factories, and integrating the informal sector into the formal waste management system. The discussions also covered extended producer responsibility measures and strategies to reduce single-use plastic bags.

Minister Fouad commended UGOA’s proposals, acknowledging the significant strides made in the waste sector despite persistent challenges. She highlighted ongoing efforts to support recycling initiatives, expand the production of alternative fuel RDF, and foster an investment-friendly environment for waste management projects across various governorates. She also explored potential cooperation with UGOA in providing technical expertise for these initiatives.

Additionally, the Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to formalizing the informal waste sector through a cooperative framework involving the Ministries of Environment, Labor, and Social Solidarity. This initiative aims to integrate informal workers into the official system while ensuring social and health benefits. The ministry is also working on strengthening private sector involvement in waste collection, transportation, and street cleaning.

Fouad addressed national, regional, and global challenges related to plastic waste reduction, highlighting the Cabinet’s approval of a draft decision to enforce “extended producer responsibility” for plastic shopping bags. She noted that this initiative includes incentives for importing and producing environmentally friendly alternatives.

Concluding the meeting, the Minister announced plans to develop a clear roadmap to implement UGOA’s proposed vision. This initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering public-private partnerships, driving the transition to a green economy, and promoting sustainable waste management and recycling solutions.

