Aramco has signed a collaboration agreement with Carbon Clean and Samsung E&A to demonstrate a new carbon capture technology. This technology demonstration is designed to deploy Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC technology to capture CO2 from natural gas turbine exhaust streams containing approximately 4% CO2.

The modular CycloneCC unit has a 50% smaller footprint compared to conventional carbon capture processes. If successful, the CycloneCC technology is estimated to reduce the total installed cost of carbon capture systems by up to 50% compared to conventional systems, while maintaining high performance and process efficiency even at low CO2 concentrations.

Ali Al-Meshari, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technology Oversight & Coordination, said: “I am excited about this collaboration with Carbon Clean and Samsung to demonstrate this promising new technology in one of our facilities. If successful, this demonstration will pave the way for the wider deployment of this technology with partners in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, said: “Aramco and Samsung Ventures are investors in Carbon Clean, so we’re proud to deepen our relationship through this partnership. This first-of-a-kind deployment capturing very low concentrations of CO2 is a key milestone in scaling up and commercialising CycloneCC. Its compact, modular design should be easily integrated with gas turbines, delivering high performance carbon capture in an industrial setting where space is typically limited.”

Cheon Hong Park, Executive Vice President and Head of Sustainable Solutions Division, Samsung E&A, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Aramco and Carbon Clean to support their carbon-reduction goals. This project aligns with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that help industries reduce their environmental impact. With the successful execution of the demonstration, I hope that Samsung E&A contributes to Aramco’s carbon reduction ambition, including future scale-up.”

Samsung E&A will deliver the engineering, procurement and construction of the plant. The unit will be installed on the sales gas compressor turbine exhaust gas stack, providing critical data on performance under real-world conditions.

CycloneCC’s performance – even at low CO2 concentrations – is achieved through the combination of two process intensification technologies: rotating packed beds (RPBs) and Carbon Clean’s proprietary APBS-CDRMax solvent. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).