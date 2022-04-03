The Dubai Police has announced the launch of its first set of non-fungible tokens, NFT, featuring 150 free digital assets that symbolise values of innovation, security and communication.

Member of the public, whether inside or outside the country, can own these digital assets for free by participating in the Dubai Police campaign with a repost, share and necessary information for registration of interest, informed Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police.

"All those interested have to do is share the announcement of Dubai Police Value NFT post with their friends and send a direct message with their names, emails, and NFT wallet addresses to Dubai Police on their social media platforms," he said.

"NFT is a unit of data stored on a type of digital ledger called a blockchain, and every NFT is a unique copy in itself, containing complete information about the date of creation and owner," said Al Razooqi.

"NFT related Information documented on a blockchain cannot be falsified or copied at all," he added.

He confirmed that Dubai Police is the first government entity in the UAE to create its own digital assets and the first police organisation in the world to do so.

"The announcement post will be available on Dubai Police channels across social media channels," he concluded.

