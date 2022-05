KYIV - Ukrainian forces are engaged in a "fierce defence" of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which is two-thirds surrounded by Russian forces, the Luhansk region's governor said on Friday, citing the head of the city's administration.

Shelling, which is "very strong", has damaged 90% of the housing in the city, Serhiy Gaidai added, also citing Oleksandr Stryuk.

