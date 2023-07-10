RIYADH - Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Saad Al-Barrak said Sunday that Durra offshore field solely belongs to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

In a televised interview with a Saudi news channel, Al-Barrak added there is no room for negotiations with Iran before the demarcation of the marine borders according to the international law.

He affirmed that the Iranian claims are not based on clear demarcated marine borders.

The minister noted that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are "one team" when it comes to Durra offshore field, and both countries have complete understanding and bilateral commitment based on the demarcation of the borders and international laws.

Al-Barrak pointed out that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are ready to develop Durra offshore field as soon as possible, and begin various projects that were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

