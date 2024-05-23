Iraq's state-owned refiner SOMO has offered around 82,000 metric tons (610,900 barrels) of gasoil term supplies for export within a three-month delivery window after the signing of the deal, a document on the company website showed.

The tender closes on May 26 at 1200 local time (0900 GMT), but there was no indication of a validity date in the document.

While the exact gasoil specifications were also unspecified on the document, two trade sources said the supply should be for high sulphur gasoil - possibly 8000ppm to 9000ppm grade.

The company exported around 68,000 tons of gasoil this year so far, LSEG shiptracking data showed.

SOMO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The refiner's latest Karbala refinery was inaugurated in April last year and was expected to be running at full capacity from July last year, Reuters reported earlier.

