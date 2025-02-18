Rua Al Madinah Holding, a unit of Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, has signed two contracts as part of its efforts to accelerate the development of its key project - Rua Al Madinah Project.

One of the Madinah’s largest hospitality projects, Rua Al Madinah aims to facilitate the hosting of 30 million visitors by 2030, in alignment with the goals of the Pilgrims Experience Program.

The contracts were sealed on the sidelines of the third edition of the PIF Private Sector Forum 2025, organized by the Public Investment Fund in Riyadh.

It aligns with the company’s strategy to support local content and reinforce its commitment to innovation, in line with PIF’s strategic objectives and Saudi Vision 2030 to empower the private sector.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Engineer Ahmed W. Al Juhani, expressed delight at the company’s participation in the PIF Private Sector Forum 2025, which aligns with the Saudi wealth fund’s strategy to empower the private sector.

CEO Engineer Ahmed W. Al Juhani said the strategic deals inked at the forum will help accelerate the work on Rua Al Madinah Project.

It will also enhance the future of the hospitality field in the Saudi city and enrich the visitor’s experience by elevating the services provided, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

