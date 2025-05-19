ABU DHABI - Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, today announced the launch of Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company committed to strengthening the life sciences sector in the UAE and advancing better health outcomes for the UAE and the world.

The launch of Mubadala Bio represents a strategic step that reflects Mubadala's commitment to healthcare resilience, strengthening drug security, expanding access to essential, high-quality therapeutics and medical devices, and accelerating the UAE’s economic diversification and building a knowledge-based economy.

Mubadala Bio's integrated portfolio includes 10 facilities spans across Asia, Africa and Europe (with 6 located within the Emirates), serving over 100 countries.

Across these sites, the cumulative manufacturing capacity of its facilities exceeds 2.5 billion tablets and capsules, 120 million IVs and injectables annually, and spans 110,000 square metres - enabling the production and global distribution of more than 10,000 products.

Mubadala Bio’s portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine.

By forging long-term strategic partnerships with global industry leaders and top-tier academic institutions, Mubadala Bio is accelerating biopharma innovation and local manufacturing, cultivating world-class talent and driving accelerated advancements. This holistic strategy spans the full continuum of care by providing integrated disease solutions across prevention, diagnostics, treatment, supportive treatment, and complementary medicine.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, said, “By launching Mubadala Bio, we are taking a transformative step towards strengthening national drug security and fostering innovation in life sciences. This positions Mubadala at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to drive long-term economic growth, build a resilient life sciences ecosystem, and elevate Abu Dhabi’s role in delivering impactful health solutions on a global scale.

“Through our National Champions, we continue our efforts to accelerate the UAE's economic diversification by investing in priority sectors and support building a knowledge-based economy.”

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, stated that the launch of Mubadala Bio marks a major milestone in the UAE’s journey toward global leadership in the life sciences indsutry. He noted that the strategic focus will strengthen local capabilities in development, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution across the supply chain.

Focusing on integrated biopharma and pharma logistics, Mubadala Bio aims to support the UAE’s Centennial 2071 vision. As part of its launch, it will mark its first physical presence at the “Make it in the Emirates 2025”, showcasing the UAE’s success in building a competitive life sciences industry and reinforcing its position as a hub for innovation and local manufacturing.