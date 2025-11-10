Riyadh: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) witnessed a shift to net losses at

SAR 9.23 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus net profits amounting to SAR 316.74 million in 9M-24.

The loss per share stood at SAR 0.12 as of 30 September 2025, against earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 3.96 in the year-ago period, according to a bourse filing.

The media group generated 19.01% year-on-year (YoY) lower revenue at SAR 2.03 billion during the January-September 2025 period when compared with SAR 2.51 billion.

Financial Results for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, SRMG also swung to net losses of SAR 30.43 million from net profits worth SAR 148.46 million in Q3-24.

The revenue shrank by 19.76% to SAR 682.73 million in Q3-25 from SAR 850.89 million in Q3-24.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net losses incurred in Q3-25 were 212.42% higher than SAR 9.74 million in Q2-25, while the revenue inched down 0.95% from SAR 689.32 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

