Riyadh: Advanced Building Industries Company (SENAAT), formerly known as Zamil Industrial, recorded an annual soar of 315.66% in net profits to SAR 77.22 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 18.57 million.

Revenues increased by 6.42% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 4.55 billion in the January-September 2025 period from SAR 4.28 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 1.29 in 9M-25 from SAR 0.31 in 9M-24.

Financials for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the SENAAT reported 300.21% higher net profits at SAR 28.22 million, compared with SAR 7.05 million in Q3-24.

In the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, the revenues decreased by 3.89% YoY to SAR 1.57 billion from SAR 1.64 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q3-25 net profits climbed by 11.66% from SAR 25.27 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues rose by 8.15% from SAR 1.45 billion.

Accumulated Losses

SENAAT posted accumulated losses of SAR 3.02 million, representing 0.50% of the company’s SAR 600 million capital, at the end of September 2025.

It is worth noting that on 21 September 2025, the shareholders of Zamil Industrial Investment Company approved changing the company’s name to SENAAT.

