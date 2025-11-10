Riyadh: Retal Urban Development Company delivered an annual growth of 13.51% in net profits to SAR 211.60 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared with SAR 186.40 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 0.38 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 0.35 in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

Revenues stood at SAR 1.73 billion in 9M-25, marking a 17.44% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 1.47 billion.

Financial Statements for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Retal generated net profits of SAR 65.70 million, an annual surge of 48.30% from SAR 44.30 million.

The Tadawul-listed company posted 32.52% higher revenues at SAR 676.40 million in Q3-25, compared with SAR 510.40 million in Q3-24.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits fell by 8.87% from SAR 72.10 million in the April-June 2025 period, while the revenues hiked by 38.49% compared to SAR 488.40 million.

On 14 October 2025, Retal’s subsidiary, Building Construction Company, signed a SAR 461.90 million contract with ROSHN Group, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, to develop a residential project in Riyadh’s SEDRA community.

