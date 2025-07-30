Riyadh: Riyadh Development Company generated SAR 107.70 million in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2025, down 33.68% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 162.40 million.

The revenues dropped by 8.38% to SAR 142.43 million in H1-25 from SAR 155.47 million a year earlier, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.49 as of 30 June 2025, lower than SAR 0.91 in H1-24.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Riyadh Development achieved net profits valued at SAR 65.63 million, an annual plunge of 28.60% from SAR 91.92 million.

Revenues witnessed a 5.38% drop to SAR 72.89 million in Q2-25, versus SAR 77.04 million a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits surged by 56% from SAR 42.07 million in Q1-25, while revenues increased by 4.81% from SAR 69.54 million.

As of 31 December 2024, the Saudi group reported 9.10% YoY higher net profits at SAR 296.20 million, compared to SAR 271.50 million.

