QLM Life & Medical Insurance Company (QLM), Qatar’s leading provider of life and medical insurance solutions, has announced robust financial results for the first half (H1) of 2025, with insurance revenue climbing 26 percent year-on-year to QR722.3 million from QR574.4 million in the same period of 2024.

The company recorded a net profit of QR42.6 million for the six-month period ending 30 June 2025, marginally higher than the QR42.1 million reported a year earlier. Earnings per share remained stable at QR0.12. Net investment and other income grew by 16 percent to QR27.8 million, compared with QR23.9 million in H1 2024.

QLM Chairman Sheikh Saoud bin Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani said the company’s success continues to be underpinned by its unwavering commitment to the health and trust of its members.

Sheikh Saoud said, “At the heart of our work is the trust we earn every day. We are dedicated to a future where our members’ well-being is not just a goal but a lived reality, driven by the synergy of our innovative platforms and the human insight of our experts. This steadfast commitment is the foundation of our partnerships, cementing our role as a trusted steward for our members and a vital ally for our stakeholders.”

Highlighting QLM’s forward-looking strategy, QLM CEO Fahad Al Suwaidi emphasised the company’s dual focus on cutting-edge technology and proactive wellness initiatives.

“We are fundamentally reshaping the landscape of insurance by strategically fusing advanced digital platforms with comprehensive wellness solutions,” Al Suwaidi said.

“Our systems do not simply provide protection; they are intelligent tools designed to anticipate and prevent risks, setting a new benchmark for health security. This commitment strengthens our role as a powerful force for prevention and a trusted partner for our members and stakeholders alike,” he said.

QLM has invested heavily in digital transformation, enhancing member access to healthcare services through streamlined claims processing, telemedicine solutions, and wellness-focused programs. The company’s personalised insurance products, combined with predictive analytics, aim to provide early health interventions while optimising costs for both members and corporate clients.

As a publicly listed Qatari company, QLM continues to consolidate its position as the country’s premier life and medical insurer, offering tailored coverage solutions for individuals, families, and businesses. The company’s vision is to be the most trusted healthcare partner in Qatar and the wider region, consistently delivering exceptional service and value.

With strong growth in revenue and continued investment in technology and preventive health strategies, QLM is positioned to build on its record of stability, innovation, and member-centric service in the years ahead.

