Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al-Thani, Chairman of Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) announced the bank’s final financial results for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2025.

The results demonstrate QIIB’s continued strong performance and balanced growth across all financial indicators, underpinned by the strength of the Qatari economy, efficient operational and credit policies, and a steadfast commitment to global best practices in governance and risk management.

The announcement followed a meeting of the Board of Directors, chaired by Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani to approve the financial statement for 2025.

The bank reported a net profit of QR1.35bn, representing a growth rate of 7.2% compared to 2024.

Earnings per Share (EPS) reached QR0.82, reflecting the bank’s ability to deliver sustainable value to its shareholders.

The Board of Directors has recommended to the General Assembly an additional cash dividend distribution to shareholders at a rate of 29% of the nominal value per share (equivalent to QR0.29 per share), bringing the total cash dividends for the year to 53% of the nominal value per share. This recommendation remains subject to approval by the Qatar Central Bank and the General Assembly of Shareholders.

It is worth noting that QIIB had previously distributed interim cash dividends to shareholders at a rate of 24% (equivalent to QR 0.24 per share) for the first half of 2025.

Strategic resilience and national growth: Commenting on the results, Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani stated: “QIIB’s 2025 performance reflects the resilience of our business model and our success in executing a strategy aimed at sustainable growth. We continue to benefit from Qatar’s positive economic climate and the visionary leadership of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.”

He noted, “The bank has consistently strengthened its financial and operational indicators while maintaining high levels of efficiency and asset quality. This reinforces the confidence of our shareholders and customers alike.”

He emphasised that QIIB remains focused on the local market as its primary growth pillar, continuing to support various business sectors and national projects that drive sustainable development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani further noted that QIIB’s solid financial position was reaffirmed by global credit rating agencies.

Fitch Ratings and Moody’s maintained the bank’s ratings at ‘A’ and ‘A2’ respectively, with a ‘Stable’ outlook. These ratings are based on QIIB’s strong profitability, high liquidity reserves, robust capital adequacy, and superior operational efficiency.

He concluded by thanking QIIB’s Executive Management and employees for their dedication and urged them to continue elevating the bank’s performance to meet future ambitions.

Financial performance and customer confidence: Providing a detailed breakdown of the figures, QIIB Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al-Shaibei stated: “ Total assets grow to QR62.6bn representing a growth rate of 4.4%, while financing assets rose by 6.7% compared to last year to reach QR41.0bn

He noted that customer deposits increased to QR43.3bn, representing a 4.6% growth, reflecting customers’ growing trust in QIIB’s comprehensive Shariah-compliant banking solutions across both the retail and corporate segments.

Dr Al-Shaibei said, “In 2025, the bank further optimised operational efficiency, achieving a cost-to-income ratio of 18.6%, among the best in the local banking sector. We also maintained high asset quality, with the non-performing financing (NPL) ratio at 2.9% and a coverage ratio of 100%, validating the effectiveness of our risk management framework.”

The year 2025 marked significant milestones in QIIB’s digital journey.

In a landmark move, QIIB announced the listing of its first Sukuk on the Qatar Stock Exchange by the end of 2025, aimed at diversifying funding sources and supporting the local Islamic debt market.

On Sustainability, Dr Al-Shaibei affirmed that QIIB has integrated ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria into its core operations.

The bank also remained a dedicated community partner, sponsoring the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025. Strategic partnerships with Al Shaqab and the Qatar Football Association further underscore QIIB’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and supporting Qatar’s national teams.

