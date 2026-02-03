Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar (“Vodafone Qatar” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, highlighting a year of sustained growth, strong performance and disciplined operational execution.

The company reported a net profit of QR702m for the financial year 2025, reflecting 16.8% increase compared to the previous year, mainly driven by solid revenue growth and sustained cost discipline.

Total revenue increased by 8.1% year-on-year to QR3.4bn due to growth across all core business segments, including mobility, managed services, fixed broadband, handsets and equipment. Service revenue grew by 5.0% reaching QR3bn. Vodafone Qatar expanded its customer base to 2.2 million mobile customers, representing an increase of 3.2% year-on-year.

EBITDA for the period exceeded QR1.5bn, increasing by 10.5% year-on-year, driven by higher service revenue and disciplined cost management. As a result, the reported EBITDA margin improved to 43.7%, expanding by 1ppts year-on-year. On an underlying basis, excluding equipment and one-off items, EBITDA margin reached 48.6%.

The Company delivered robust operating free cash flow of QR779m, representing an increase of 40.7% year-on-year, supported by strong collections and disciplined working capital management.

Lastly, the Company achieved a net profit margin of 20.4%, marking a 1.5ppts increase year-on-year. This translated into a return on equity (ROE) of 13.6% for 2025, reflecting 1.6ppts improvement compared to FY 2024. These results underscore the Company’s continued focus to deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value.

Based on Vodafone Qatar’s commitment to enhance shareholder returns and the strong financial performance, the Board of Directors has recommended the distribution of a cash dividend of 12% of the nominal share value, equivalent to QR0.12 per share, subject to shareholders approval at the Company’s next Annual General Assembly.

In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of 12% for the next financial year, to be distributed as quarterly interim dividends representing 20% of the annual dividend per quarter, with the remaining 40% to be paid as a final dividend at year-end. The dividend distribution will be subject to the Company’s quarterly financial performance, review and approval by the Board of Directors and obtaining all required regulatory approvals.

Abdulla Nasser Al Misnad, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Vodafone Qatar, commented: “2025 was another year of strong financial and operational performance for Vodafone Qatar, reflecting the disciplined execution of our strategy and our continued commitment to sustainable growth and long-term performance. Guided by our enduring ethos, ‘Together We Can,’ we sustained our momentum by strengthening our digital capabilities and reinforcing our role as a key enabler of Qatar’s digital economy.”

He added: “During the year, the Company advanced digital innovation through strategic partnerships and ecosystem collaboration, supporting the deployment of future-ready technologies across key sectors of the national economy. Sustainability, strong governance, and alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 remain integral to our approach as we continue to build resilient, secure, and scalable digital infrastructure for the future.”

Rashid Fahad Al Naimi, Managing Director at Vodafone Qatar, commented: “2025 was a year of continued execution and advancement for Vodafone Qatar, as we strengthened our technological capabilities and further enhanced the digital infrastructure that supports Qatar’s digital economy. Through ongoing investment in our network and platforms, we continued to set benchmarks for connectivity, reliability, and service excellence for both consumers and businesses.”

He added: “During the year, we accelerated innovation through strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, enabling next-generation 5G, cloud, and AI-driven solutions that support secure, scalable, and future-ready digital services."

Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Qatar, said: “In 2025, Vodafone Qatar continued to play a defining role in shaping Qatar’s digital infrastructure, further strengthening its position as one of the leading providers of advanced connectivity and digital solutions. Throughout the year, we continued to advance our technological capabilities to better support customers and businesses across the country.”

“During the year, we deepened strategic partnerships and progressed next-generation technologies across 5G, cloud, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms, enabling secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions for organisations of all sizes. As we look ahead, we remain focused on driving sustainable growth and delivering long-term value for our shareholders, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

