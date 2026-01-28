Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation (Milaha) yesterday announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The operating revenues of QR3.33bn were achieved for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to QR2.84bn for the same period in 2024. The operating profit of QR669m was reported for the year ended December 31 last year compared to QR536m for the same period in 2024

The net profit reached QR1.271bn for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to QR1.122bn for the same period in 2024.

The earnings per share increased to QR1.12 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to QR0.99 for the same period in 2024.

Milaha Maritime & Logistics’ net profit decreased by QR7m compared to the same period in 2024, as improved performance from our port operations joint arrangement was more than offset by the decline in results in our container shipping unit.

Milaha Gas & Petrochem’s net profit increased by QR31m compared to the same period in 2024, largely driven by the non‑recurrence of an impairment recorded against our two wholly owned LNG vessels in 2024.

Meanwhile Milaha Offshore’s net profit increased by QR107m compared to the same period in 2024,driven by higher income from the full‑year impact of vessels added in mid‑2024 and additional project work.

Milaha Capital’s net profit increased by QR7m compared to the same period in 2024, due to lower impairment charges in our real estate unit more than offsetting reduced dividend income in our investment unit, following a one‑off mid‑year payout in 2024 from our local equities portfolio.

Milaha Trading’s bottom line increased by QR10m compared to the same period in 2024, as higher ship chandlery income and lower inventory provisions outweighed the decline in heavy equipment sales

and repairs.

The Board of Directors decided to recommend to the General Assembly to distribute a 45 percent cash dividend of the par value of a share, equivalent to QR0.45 per share, representing a payout ratio of 40 percent of 2025 net profit.

The Board of Directors invites all Shareholders to the Ordinary Annual General Assembly meeting, that will be held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at the Company’s Head Office, located in Ein Khaled (Industrial Area No. 56, Street no. 10, Zone E).

In-person registration will begin one hour before the meeting at 4:00 pm, during which those registered can receive a Zoom link to attend the meeting.

The meeting will begin at 5:00 pm after registration is complete. The company will conduct an investor conference call on Wednesday, January 28 at 2:00pm Doha time, to further discuss its results.

The conference call can be accessed by telephone by dialing “00800101734” and entering the Conference ID: 8080155.

